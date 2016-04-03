Family: Tim Beaty will be remembered as hero

The family of a Carbondale musician killed during an Easter morning shooting say he will be remembered as a hero.

Timothy Beaty, 41, was shot and killed during a house party early Easter morning, according to the Carbondale Police Department. Police say Beaty was uninvolved with the party and was a bystander killed by a stray bullet.

A note along with a bouquet of roses left at Beaty’s doorstep shows otherwise, according to Tim Beaty’s mother, Kittie McMillan.

The note addressed to Tim's son read: "Your dad was a hero! His courageous act of kindness will never be forgotten."

"We couldn't really understand it because it wasn't signed but it just said, it was addressed to Tim's son,” McMillan said. “And it just said to Tim's son, your dad was a courageous hero and I will be forever grateful for his unselfish act."

A young woman who fled from the home where shots broke out said Beaty saved her and her friend’s life, according to McMillan. The woman who left the note spoke with McMillan at Beaty’s memorial on Saturday, April 2.

“They said we had to let people know that he took care of us, that he protected us that night,” McMillan said. “And they said we couldn't not come forward. We wanted to let his family know how he had died."

Police have three men in custody in connection with the shooting.

Dewayne Dunn, 21, is in jail on $500,000 bond. He’s been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

John Ingram, 21, turned himself into police on Thursday, March 31. He’s being charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Travis Tyler, 21, turned himself in on Monday, April 4 on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Daniel Holmes, 21, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. He's also wanted in connection to a shooting at the Evolve apartments in Carbondale on Tuesday, March 29.

Holmes is considered armed and dangerous.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.