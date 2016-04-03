Arrest made after 11 gunshots fired in Carbondale, IL

A man is behind bars after multiple reports of gunshots fired early Sunday morning.

The Carbondale Police Department identified Timothy Walker as the suspect.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said they received reports of at least 11 gunshots fired around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police were able to confirm evidence that multiple shots had been fired on East Hester Street in Carbondale.

During the investigation, police learned Walker was located in the 400 block of East Mill Street, where he was armed with a handgun and fired multiple shots.

Walker was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm and incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.

No one was injured.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

