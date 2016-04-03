Car, motorcycle collide in McCracken Co., sending 1 to hospital

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Old Mayfield Road and Krebs Station Road after receiving a report of two-vehicle injury collision on Sunday, April 3.

Deputies arrived on-scene around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and learned that Krystale Harris, 31, of Smithland, was driving a 1993 Buick LaSabre, Eastbound on Krebs Station Road. Sophia Gamble, 5, Jordan Harris, 7 and Anthony Harris, 11, were passengers in the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that as Harris came to the intersection of Old Mayfield Road, she stopped to clear traffic. Harris told authorities that she failed to notice a Northbound 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle and pulled into its path. Jacob Willis, 27, of Paducah, was driving the motorcycle.

Willis did not have sufficient time to react and hit Harris’s vehicle in the passenger side. This impact caused Willis to be thrown off of his motorcycle, causing him to roll over the hood of Harris’s vehicle.

Willis was wearing a helmet at the time of this collision, but still sustained non-incapacitating injuries. He was transported to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah for treatment.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Hendron Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and Meadow’s Towing.

