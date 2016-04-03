World famous art pieces coming to Perryville, MO

The Perry County Community Foundation is delighted to present "Painting the Midwest: Selections from the Collection of Timothy and Jeanne Drone" at the Francis E. Robinson Event Center in Perryville, Missouri in April.

This one of a kind collection features 19th and 20th century artists that called the Midwest home.

The collection will include works from Thomas Hart Benton, George Caleb Bingham, Joe Jones and Joseph Paul Vorst. The exhibit will also feature a proud presence of women artists, such as Aimee Goldstone Schweig, Jesse Beard Rickly and Miriam McKinnie, as well as others.

Many of the artists in this exhibition can be found on the Ste. Genevieve art school roster.

The Ste. Genevieve Art Colony, also known as “the Barbizon on the Mississippi”, was formed in the early 1930's by a group of regional artists and quickly became one of the most important American art colonies, attracting significant talent throughout its history.

In the summer of 1934, the Ste. Genevieve art school opened their doors and attracted local and national attention because of the quality of its art exhibitions.

Exhibit Evening Preview will be held Thursday, April 21st 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets include a special presentation by the collector, hors d'oeuvres, complimentary beverage and a cash bar for wine/beer $25 per person.

Friday, April 22 - free admission 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 - free Admission 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 - free Admission 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For tickets or more information on the event, contact Trish Erzfeld of Perry County Heritage Tourism at trish@perryvillemo.com or by phone at (573)-517-2069.

