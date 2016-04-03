Dexter PD release youth seat belt enforcement results

The Dexter Police Department took part in a statewide youth seat belt mobilization from March 15 through March 31.

During that time period, officers handed out 36 tickets, including 20 seat belt tickets, 6 speeding tickets and 10 other traffic violations.

Despite evidence proving the benefits of wearing a seat belt, one-third of teenagers reportedly don't buckle up.

Fore more information on Missouri seat belt usage, check out saveMOlives.com.

