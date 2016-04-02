KSP respond to single-vehicle crash

The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1, responded to a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Coon Chapel Road in Smithland, Kentucky on Saturday, April 2.

Through their preliminary investigation, authorities learned that Jose A. Tomas, 17, was driving westbound on Coon Chapel Road when he became distracted and ran off of the right side of the roadway, running into a ditch before crossing the left side and hitting the opposite ditch and fence.

Tomas was the only occupant of the vehicle. He complained of neck pain and was transported by Livingston EMS to Western Baptist.

The KSP was assisted by the Smithland Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and Rowlands Towing.

