Crash in Butler Co., MO sends at least 1 to the hospital

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is reporting that a crash in Butler County, Missouri has sent at least one person to the hospital on Saturday, April 2.

The crash occurred on Missouri HWY 53 about 10 miles outside of Poplar Bluff. One person was airlifted from the scene, but there are is word on the seriousness of the person's injuries.

All lanes of the highway are open.

Authorities are still investigating and KFVS12 will provide more details as they become available.

