Kennett attorney appointed Dunklin County Public Administrator

Matthew W. Jackson, a private attorney from Kennett, MO, has recently been appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon as Dunklin County's new Public Administrator. (Source: KFVS)

Matthew W. Jackson, a private attorney from Kennett, MO, has recently been appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon as Dunklin County's new Public Administrator.

Jackson is a Democrat who has recently spent time in Dunklin County as the personal representative of numerous decedents' estates, and was also an associate with the law offices of Jimmie D. Stokley in Kennett for 15 years before beginning his solo, private practice.

He will be taking over the position of Dunklin County Public Administrator following former administrator Shawnee Trowbridge's recent resignation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.