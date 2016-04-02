Iconic caboose finds new home in Scott City

Crews helped move the iconic caboose in Scott City, Missouri on Saturday morning, April 2 to it's new home, the Scott City Historical Museum.

Crews began moving the caboose at 7 a.m. Saturday and were done by 10 a.m.

The caboose will be part of the Scott City Historical Museum, and will be open to the public after it is repainted and a deck is built on its side, according to Ron Mason with the Scott City Historical Museum.

Girardeau-Stevedores Incorporated moved the caboose with a four-man crew, along with huge crane.

The caboose was donated to Scott City on July 13, 1996. It was then moved off of the RR property by Girardeau-Stevedores on July 22, 1996.

The Scott City Historical Commission volunteered to repaint and fix up the caboose at no expense to the city.

