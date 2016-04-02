McCracken Co. officials find, charge driver of car that hit pedestrian

Officials in McCracken County, Kentucky say they have identified the driver of a car that hit and inured a pedestrian sometime Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, at 3:26am, deputies responded to the 3600 block of Benton Road for a report of an injured female laying beside the roadway.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies determined that Deborah K. Debaun, 52, of Paducah, had been struck by a motor vehicle.

Debaun was transported to Lourdes Hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for incapacitating injuries.

She was then air lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further treatment of her injuries.

The Reidland/Farley Fire Department assisted on scene.

The investigation showed that Debaun had been walking westbound on Benton Road toward Louisiana Street when she was struck from the rear by a passing motor vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Saturday afternoon, detectives and deputies followed up on a tip that the vehicle believed to be involved was located behind the Papa John’s on Clarks River Road.

The vehicle, a white, 2005 Chevrolet Impala, had damage to the right front and right side rear view mirror.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned that the vehicle had been operated by Garrett Smelosky, 22, of Paducah, in the area of the collision around the time the incident occurred.

Detectives were also able to correlate evidence located at the scene of the collision with the suspect vehicle.

After being interviewed by detectives, Smelosky was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assistance with death or serious physical injury.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in solving this crime.

