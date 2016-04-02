Man, woman arrested in Graves Co. Ky for alleged shoplifting, drug possession

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that a fugitive from Illinois was apprehended along with a McCracken County man after deputies responded to the Dollar General Store in Symsonia.

Redmon states that management of the Symsonia Dollar General Store called to report a pair of shoplifters.

During the investigation, police learned that the pair had outstanding warrants in Illinois and McCracken County, along with the possibility that illegal narcotics were being kept inside the home where they were staying.

Drug unit detectives and deputies responded to 334 Kaler Mill Road as the officers arrived.

Kenneth Baker, 31, of Paducah, saw them and took off running in an effort to hide from the officers.

The officers pursued him to a back room of the house and arrested him. Jessica Helms, 32, of Metropolis, Ill. was also found hiding in a bedroom closet.

During a search of the home, the stolen property from the Dollar General Store was found along with methamphetamine and other controlled substances with drug paraphernalia.

Baker has been charged with possession controlled substance 1st degree - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and evading police 2nd degree, and theft by unlawful taking u/$500 - shoplifting. He was also served with outstanding warrants from McCracken County.

Helms was charged with possession controlled substance 1st degree - methamphetamine, possession controlled substance 1st degree - drug unspecified, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and evading police 2nd degree,and theft by unlawful taking u/$500 - shoplifting. She was also a fugitive from justice on IL fugitive warrants.

The pair was incarcerated in the Graves County Detention Center awaiting court proceedings.

