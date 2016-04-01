Heartland soccer players weigh in on pay discrimination claim

Heartland soccer players are weighing in on a recent complaint filed by the U.S. Women’s National Team, alleging pay discrimination in U.S. Soccer Federation policy.

The complaint sent to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and signed by five players, including Hope Solo and Carli Lloyd, provides financial reports showing apparent disparities in pay outs to the men’s and women’s teams.

Brooke Merseal, a freshman soccer player at Southeast Missouri State University, says she believes equal pay would be fair.

“If you're winning and you're playing as much as the med's teams you should be paid the same amount," Merseal said.

Maria Seidu-Sofo is in the eighth grade and plays soccer for the United Soccer Club of SEMO. She says she’s been playing since she was 3-years-old.

She credits the U.S. Women’s National Team’s success with inspiring young girls to play the game.

"I think it encourages more girls to play soccer because they think if they get good enough they can play in their spots one day,” Seidu-Sofo said.

The U.S. Women’s team will be on the national stage once again in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

