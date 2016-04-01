KY program launched to assist adults seeking higher education

College-going adults who are interested in returning to college or a technical school can expect help from the state of Kentucky.

The Kentucky Adult Education and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority launched a partnership on Friday, April 1 with the goal of helping adults transition into higher education.

The partnership will provide college-going adults with training and resources, ranging from free academic instruction for those who want to brush up on college-prep skills, to webinars geared toward navigating the college environment and paying for school.

It's estimated that by 2020, 63 percent of all jobs in the Commonwealth will require some level of post-secondary education.

For more information on this program you can visit http://kyae.ky.gov.

