After school care coming to Lewis School in Carbondale, IL

The Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale, in partnership with Carbondale School District #95 and the Illinois Alliance of Boys and Girls Club, have announced the launch of a new 21st Century Learning Program (CLCP) at Lewis School in Carbondale, Illinois.

Federal grant funding, funneled through the Illinois State Board of Education, is making the program possible.

The Lewis School program, called P.R.I.D.E. (Preparing Responsible Individuals Determined for Excellence), is scheduled to start April 11 and will run through the end of July and will resume again at the beginning of the fall school year. It is designed to reach kids in 4th and 5th grades.

“By being in the school, we have a closer relationship with the teachers and the staff there and just really being able to hone in on what is it that they need, from missing homework, making sure they get that done and turned in, getting them prepared for tests," Program Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale, Tina Carpenter said. "Just being more successful in school.”

There is no charge for the program. CLCP offers instructional and mentoring programs aimed at bridging achievement gaps, and is intended to help students in high-poverty, low-performing schools meet state and local performance standards in core subjects, such as reading and math.

“Youth are really needing support school is hard," Carpenter said. "And school is hard for some of the kids we serve because they have so many challenges that they have to deal with on a day to day basis. Whether it’s bullying which can be in the neighborhood or at school, struggles at home, hungry kids, homelessness.

We have youth that deal with those issues, that have adult-like challenges that impacts their learning ability. But if they feel they have someone there that they can count on after school, that’s a safe place, they have someone there to be successful, not just in school but in life in general.”

Carpenter says this not only impacts the youth they're serving, but the Carbondale economy as well.

"By being able to hire other people to work these programs, we’re able to hire 10 people for this site alone. And with the state of the economy we’re in right now, that’s a really important thing," she explained.

The program also promotes social-emotional and character development; drug and violence prevention; art and recreation programs; and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs.

For more information call (618) 457-8877, ext. 23 or email Tina Carpenter at tcarpenter@bgc-cdale.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.