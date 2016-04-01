Registration open for girls youth softball league in Cape Girard - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Registration open for girls youth softball league in Cape Girardeau

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
(Source: City of Cape Girardeau)
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Girls Youth Softball League during the months of May- July 2016.

Girls ages 5-13 are qualified to play. However, mandatory skills testing is required for players ages 9 and up.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 6. Registration is $50. 

Each team will receive a 10-12 game schedule.

