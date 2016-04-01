Semo baseball sets program history with 9 and 0 conference start

What a weekend for Semo baseball.

A 7 game win streak and a 9 and 0 start in conference play, the first in program history.

The Redhawks are looking to continue this win streak as they take on the SIUE Cougars April 1st through the 3rd at home at Capaha Park.

The players understand they are a part of something great but are still focusing at the task at hand.

"I think it's pretty special, but we still have a lot that we want to accomplish, I know," shortstop Branden Boggetto said. "The last 9 games, they're over with, so we're just really focusing on the next 21 and hopefully we can get 21 wins."

The Redhawks continued their OVC dominance over the Cougars on Friday night, winning by a score of 9-5, just like they did against the UT Martin Skyhawks, who they beat by a combined margin of 60 to 14 last weekend.

