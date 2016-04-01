Giant City State Park's 'Backpacking Baby' event coming up on 4/3

Giant City State Park will run a 'Backpacking Baby' program inviting parents to go on a hike with their babies.

Park volunteer and baby wearer, Nicole Allen, and Park Interpreter, Jennifer Randolph, will be out on the 2-mile Trillium Trail looking for wildflowers.

Each hiking trail will range between 1 to 2 miles.

Allen will hike a new trail each month and wants to encourage parents with babies to get outdoors.

The 'Backpacking Baby' event runs from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3.

The program is free.

To register, call 618-457-4836.

