Man accused of shooting into Cape Girardeau Co. home

A man is accused of shooting into a home in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday night, March 31.

A warrant was issued for Forest Kincaid charging him with unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

According to deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the 5000 block of County Road 525 at around 9:40 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

They say Kincaid was arrested for allegedly shooting into a home.

