9 people injured in 2-car crash in Dunklin Co.

Nine people were injured around 2 p.m. on Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin County.

Officials say Audrey Bolan, 28, of Kennett, was driving north on MO 25 about 2 mile south of Holcomb when she slowed her vehicle to turn.

That's when Galen Glover, 71, who was driving behind her, struck her in the rear.

Six people in Bolan's car were injured, including Adam bolan, 8, Lucas Bolan, 5, Brooklynn Dodson, 2, Sarah Dodson, 2, Kandyce Gfell, 9, all of Kennett, and Katlynn Drumright, 29, of Holcomb. All were wearing their seat belts.

Three people in Glover's vehicle were injured, including Brenda Glover, 68, Melissa Glover, 42, and Galen himself, all of Holcomb. None were wearing seat belts.

All of those injured, except for Brooklynn Dodson, were transported to Twin Rivers Hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. Brooklyn was taken by helicopter to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tn., for treatment of moderate injuries.

