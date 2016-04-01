2 accused of attempted murder in Dyersburg, TN shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dyersburg, Tennessee shooting.

Rontavious Ferguson, 22, and Tramon Key, 22, were charged with attempted aggravated robbery and attempted murder. Their bonds were set at $150,000 each.

According to Dyersburg police, they were dispatched to the area of Central Street and Peabody Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Monday, March 28 for a weapons complaint.

Police say they were told several shots had been fired. They say they did find a single shell casing in the street.

A short time later, police day a victim contacted a detective and told him two people approached him on Central Street and started shooting.

According to police, no one was injured in the shooting and the suspects were identified as Ferguson and Key. They were arrested and taken to the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center pending court appearances.

