Driver charged in connection with I-57 crash, fuel spill

A driver has been charged in connection with a crash involving two tractor trailers on Interstate 57 northbound near mile marker 53 on Friday morning, April 1.

Ishmael M. Pina, 44, of Eastland, Texas, was charged with improper lane usage.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 8:20 a.m., a 2014 Freightliner with a box trailer and a 2012 Volvo with a box trailer were going northbound when the Freightliner entered into the diverge lane to leave at Exit 53.

Police say the driver, Pina, changed his mind about Exit 53 being the correct exit and moved the Freightliner back into the right lane of I-57 northbound. They say he was going much slower than the rest of traffic.

The Volvo, according to police, was unable to avoid the Freightliner and hit the rear of its trailer.

Police say the heavy impact caused one of the fuel tanks on the Volvo to rupture.

Both trucks came to a rest in the right two lanes of northbound I-57. Police say they were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Pina and his passenger, a 58-year-old man, were uninjured.

The driver of the Volvo tractor trailer, a 51-year-old man from Birmingham, Ala., had minor injuries. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

An environmental cleanup was underway due to the fuel spill.

All lanes of I-57 northbound were reopened at about 11 a.m. after the scene clean up and crash investigation.

