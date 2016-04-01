Two arrested in Paducah, facing drug charges

Two men were arrested in Paducah on Friday after a probation check revealed a number of violations and an outstanding warrant.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department assisted Probation and Parole with a home check on Hovekamp Road on Friday.

The check was to ensure that Dustin Arant, 30, of Paducah, was still in compliance with his probation conditions.

A search of the home revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia related to meth.

While speaking with Arant, he admitted to using methamphetamine a few days before.

He was then arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also located in the home was Austin Lockard, 35, of Paducah, who was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Marshall County for shoplifting.

Lockard allegedly had marijuana on his person at the time he was found.

A further search of his property revealed cocaine and cocaine paraphernalia.

Lockard was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

