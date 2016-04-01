Police investigating after 1 shot in leg in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to shots fired at around 1:15 on Friday, April 1.

It happened near an apartment complex on N. Fountain Street.

Police found a male victim laying in a ditch next to the Lorimier Cemetery.

They say he had one gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital.

According to police, the victim told them four to five shots were fired and he claims he didn't know who the shooter was.

According to a campus alert from Southeast Missouri State University, the victim told police the suspects left in a black vehicle. They say there is no other description of the vehicle and it is not known which direction it went.

The university issued the alert because the shooting was about two blocks east of the Facilities Management Service Center and the Southeast Autism Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

