Business targets Jackson PD on April Fools' Day

Officers at the Jackson Police Department were the victims of an April Fools' Day prank.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the office received a delivery of Dunkin' Donuts this morning.

However, there were no glazed donuts or cream-filled goodies inside.

Instead, the boxes were filled with fruits, vegetables and a sticker reading "April Fools!!!"

According to the post, the gag is courtesy of the department's "friends from Servpro."

