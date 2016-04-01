Century-old industrial dump to become nature preserve

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (AP) - A tract of land near where a creek meets the Rock River in South Beloit is about to turn from industrial dump to nature preserve.

A group called Nature at the Confluence hopes to make the 75-acre plot a place for recreation, history and education by summer.

The Rockford Register-Star reports (http://bit.ly/1RzQTyg ) the land served as a dump for industrial waste such as tires, glass and foundry sand for a century.

But Therese Oldenburg of Nature at the Confluence says "Nature is there, and nature is persevering."

The overhaul cost of $1 million will be shared with the city of South Beloit and a nonprofit called Beloit 2020 which works to develop the city and Beloit, Wisconsin.

Online: http://natureattheconfluence.com/

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.