Afternoon Newsletter: Friday, April 1

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: You may need a jacket as you head out Friday night, but things are expected to stay dry throughout the weekend. There is a potential for frost on Sunday morning. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

EASTER SHOOTING: Police say a second suspect has surrendered in a shooting in Carbondale that killed an innocent bystander early Easter morning. A third man is still on the run. CLICK HERE for the latest details on the case.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Police say a man was found shot to death on a front porch in Cape Girardeau late Thursday night, but he did not live in the home. CLICK HERE for the story.

WRONG WAY PILEUP: A man was killed after driving the wrong direction on I-55 near New Madrid after hitting several cars and causing a multi-vehicle pileup. CLICK HERE for the full story.

SOUTHERN SEVERE WEATHER: Severe storms in the south spurred more tornadoes in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The National Weather Service warns more twisters are possible as of midday Friday. CLICK HERE for the latest details.

NEW NAME: Just months after losing the Rams, The Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis has a new name. CLICK HERE to find out what it is.

