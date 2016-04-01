Dyersburg PD searching for burglary suspect

Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee arrested one person and are looking for another in connection with a burglary.

Tyler D. Owens, 18, of Dyersburg, is in custody. Police are still searching for Michael Smith, 18, of Hermitage, Tenn. They are both charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

According to police, on Monday, March 28, they were dispatched to the area of Parker Avenue and Lynn Street for a report of gun shots.

They determined the shots came from the dead end of Lynn Street. Police say a spent rifle casing was found in front of one of the houses.

They questioned people at the scene and after being granted permission to search the home, police say they found several hundred rounds of rifle ammo and two assault-type rifles that were allegedly taken in home burglaries.

Police identified two suspects in the burglaries as Owens and Smith.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the DPD Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

