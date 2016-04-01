Heartland Cooks: Cheryl's "Good for the Soul" Filipino Rolls

Reinagel on a mission trip to the Philippines

A woman in the Philippines selling Soles4Souls shoes to support her family

Reinagel & volunteers collect shoes for Soles4Souls at St. Andrew Church in Cape Girardeau

Heartland Cook Cheryl Reinagel brings this week’s recipe all the way from the Philippines.

Reinagel traveled that country on a mission trip last year. She encountered the poorest of the poor, people who she says live on $1 a day.

Her mission is to help impoverished people in the Philippines and all over the world through the Soles 4 Souls program.

Reinagel and others are collecting thousands of pairs of used and new shoes this weekend at St. Andrew’s Church in Cape Girardeau. The shoes will be given to impoverished people to wear, or sell to make money to support their families.

Reinagel loved Pandesal; a Filipino roll that she says is good for the soul.

Ingredients:

2 ¼ teaspoon active dry yeast

1 ¼ cup whole milk (warm)

3 cups all purpose flour

1 ½ cup bread flour

1 ½ teaspoon fine sea salt

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter (room temperature)

1/3 cup sugar

2 large eggs

Breadcrumbs

Directions:

Heat milk to warm, but not hot. Add yeast, and two teaspoons of sugar. Stir and let sit for five to 10 minutes until yeast is foamy.

In a large bowl combine all purpose flour, bread four and sea salt.

In a separate bowl, add yeast mixture, 1/3 cup sugar, room temperature butter and eggs (lightly whisked). Mix well until sugar dissolves.

Add flour a little at a time until dough forms a ball in the center of the bowl. Dough should be soft and still rather tacky to the touch. You may require more or less flour depending on the size of your eggs.

Knead dough on a floured surface for approximately two minutes until smooth ball forms.

Place dough into large buttered bowl and cover. Set bowl aside in a warm place and allow to rise for approximately one hour.

Punch down dough and roll into 24 equal-sized balls. Roll the tops of each small roll into bread crumbs.

Place rolls on a well-greased pan. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise approximately 20 more minutes until rolls double in size.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and bake 25-30 minutes until golden brown.

Recipe makes 24 rolls.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.