Perryville woman turns 106 because "I can"

It is April Fools, but this is not a joke.

A Perryville woman is celebrating her 106 birthday on Friday.

Altheda Schmelig currently lives at the Independence Care Center in Perryville.

Her granddaughter Cindy Blake says Schmelig still looks amazing.

In the past, Schmelig liked to indulge in the occasional beer and M&M's. However, Blake says she is a very healthy woman.

Over her lifetime, Schmelig liked to cook, garden, and speak German.

Blake says when Schmelig turned 104, Schmelig said she wanted to live to be 106 because "I can."

Schmelig is the oldest of 10 children, but the last one living.

She says her advice for a long life: laugh and keep happy.

