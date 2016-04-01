Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip A. Chronister has retired after 21 years

After serving honorably for 21 years, Lt. Col. Phillip A. Chronister has retired from the U.S. Air Force.

He was last serving as Chief, Land-Based Strike Capabilities with United States Strategic Command at the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

Chronister is a 1990 graduate of Twin Rivers High School, Broseley, Mo.

He earned a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Mo. in 1994, and a master's degree from Lesley University, Cambridge, Mass. in 1998.

He entered the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Southeast Missouri State and was commissioned in May 1994.

In 1995 he was assigned to the 90th Missile Wing at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, where he held many positions to include Evaluator and Missile Combat Crew Flight Commander.

Then he served as a Test Operations Officer in the 576th Flight Test Squadron, Top Hand, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

And later he was assigned to the Air Mobility Command, Tanker Airlift Control Center, where he helped establish the air bridge to ensure resupply of U.S. forces operating in Afghanistan.

Chronister's decorations and awards include:

The Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Three Meritorious Service Medals

Two Joint Service Achievement Medals

The Combat Readiness Medal

Two National Defense Service Medals

The Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

The Humanitarian Service Medal

The Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal with 'N' Device

He also wears the Master Missile Operations and Master Space Operations Badges

He is the son of Janice K. and Carroll D. Chronister of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

