State police bone marrow drive comes to Mt. Vernon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State police bone marrow drive comes to Mt. Vernon

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

Now is the time to plan on making a donation that could potentially save a life.

On April 26, you'll be able to take part in a statewide bone marrow drive to help those suffering from various forms of leukemia. The drive is sponsored by Illinois State Police and is scheduled to be at the Mt. Vernon Visitor's Center on 200 Potomac Boulevard from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

According to a news release from state police, marrow donation starts with a simple cheek swab. Then it will be determined if there's a patient match who could benefit from your donation.

The cure for blood cancers like leukemia is in the hands of those willing to donate, and donor drives like these can make a difference in a life saved, state police said. 

“This is a statewide initiative by all members of the ISP to make a difference in not only an individual’s life, but in the lives of all of their loved ones,” said ISP First Deputy Director Chad Peterson. “This is also our opportunity to further serve the communities where we all live and work."

Below is a full list of the ISP sponsored drive locations.  No appointment is necessary. For more information about Be The Match visit https://bethematch.org/

April 4, 2016 Illinois State Police Central Headquarters
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 801 South Seventh Street, Springfield, Illinois

April 8, 2016 Brother Rice High School, Gymnasium
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 10001 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, Illinois

April 12, 2016 Illinois State Police District 11 Headquarters
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1100 Eastport Plaza, Collinsville, Illinois

April 21, 2016 Harrah’s Hotel
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 151 North Joliet Street, Joliet, Illinois

April 26, 2016 Mt. Vernon Visitor’s Center
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 200 Potomac Boulevard, Mr. Vernon, Illinois

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:08:55 GMT
    A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly