State police bone marrow drive comes to Mt. Vernon

Now is the time to plan on making a donation that could potentially save a life.

On April 26, you'll be able to take part in a statewide bone marrow drive to help those suffering from various forms of leukemia. The drive is sponsored by Illinois State Police and is scheduled to be at the Mt. Vernon Visitor's Center on 200 Potomac Boulevard from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

According to a news release from state police, marrow donation starts with a simple cheek swab. Then it will be determined if there's a patient match who could benefit from your donation.

The cure for blood cancers like leukemia is in the hands of those willing to donate, and donor drives like these can make a difference in a life saved, state police said.

“This is a statewide initiative by all members of the ISP to make a difference in not only an individual’s life, but in the lives of all of their loved ones,” said ISP First Deputy Director Chad Peterson. “This is also our opportunity to further serve the communities where we all live and work."

Below is a full list of the ISP sponsored drive locations. No appointment is necessary. For more information about Be The Match visit https://bethematch.org/

April 4, 2016 Illinois State Police Central Headquarters

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 801 South Seventh Street, Springfield, Illinois



April 8, 2016 Brother Rice High School, Gymnasium

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 10001 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, Illinois



April 12, 2016 Illinois State Police District 11 Headquarters

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1100 Eastport Plaza, Collinsville, Illinois



April 21, 2016 Harrah’s Hotel

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 151 North Joliet Street, Joliet, Illinois



April 26, 2016 Mt. Vernon Visitor’s Center

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 200 Potomac Boulevard, Mr. Vernon, Illinois

