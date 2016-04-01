This week in music: 1987

Let's head back to the 1980's. Specifically 1987.

The Iran-Contra scandal was the top news story of the year.

At the Oscars, Platoon was named best picture.

In sports the Twins defeated the Cardinals in the World Series.

And if you were listening to the radio or watching MTV, these were the song you were likely hearing this week 29 years ago.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Expose at number five with their first hit, Come Go With Me.

At number four was Jane Jackson with Let's Wait Awhile. It was a departure from Jackson's previous harder edged singles like What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," and "Control."

Genesis was holding down the number three spot with Tonight, Tonight, Tonight. The video for the song was inspired by the movie Blade Runner.

Holding down the number two spot was Club Nouveau with Lean on Me. Bill Withers had taken that song to number one when it was first released back in 1972.

And in the top spot was the theme song to the romantic comedy Mannequinn. It was the 3rd and final number one for the group Starship.

That was your week in music: 1987.

