April 4 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the April 4th birthday list.

You know him as Iron Man in the movies. Next month you'll see him on screen battling Captain America. Robert Downy Jr. is 51 today.

She's the younger sister of Britney Spears who starred in the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. Jamie Lynn Spears is 25 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.