Poshard Foundation kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children and partner organizations are gathering at John A. Logan the College at 10 a.m. to raise awareness of child abuse in the southern Illinois area.

The Foundation stated it wanted to encourage individuals and communities to support and celebrate children and families.

On Friday, the Posard Foundation, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and other community organizations will be holding a press conference to launch April Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Guest speakers include: John A. Logan College President, Ronald House; Jo Poshard, Executive Director, The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children; Elaine Duensing, Healthy Families Illinois Associate, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois; Lori Gray, Southern Region Administrator, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services; Special Agent Alicia Barr, Illinois State Police; and Tyler Edmonds, Union County State’s Attorney.

The event will include resource tables provided by area agencies highlighting programs and tools for area families.

“The impact of abuse and neglect on a child can take a lifetime to heal and that’s where we as a community can help,” Illinois DCFS Director, George H. Sheldon said. “Not only do we need to intercede and find help for a family in crisis but we need to help prevent child abuse by building awareness that it can happen in any family. By getting involved, one person can positively impact a child’s life forever.”

