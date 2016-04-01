FIRST ALERT: Quiet, cool Friday on tap

It is Friday, April 1, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday morning will much quieter than the last few days. Waking up, temperatures will be in the 40s, but it will be dry. Bu lunchtime, it will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s. And for Friday date-night, you’ll need a sweater as temperatures drop through the 50s. FIRST ALERT: No rain is in the forecast for the weekend, but it will be cooler than average, with the potential for frost Sunday morning.

Making Headlines:

Deadly shooting: The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is now active after a man was killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau. The victim has been identified as a 28-year-old Cape Girardeau resident.

Wrong-way crash: A Marston, Mo man was killed after driving the wrong way down Interstate 55 and crashing into several other vehicles on Thursday. Dennis Tittle, 67, died at the scene of the crash, according to the New Madrid County Coroner.

Severe weather: Tornadoes swirled through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as the severe storms head toward the Carolinas. The storms come a day after at least seven people were injured when severe storms spawned multiple tornado touchdowns in northeastern Oklahoma.

On strike: Teachers in Chicago are launching an unprecedented one-day strike. They say it's aimed at getting lawmakers to adequately fund education and other programs.

