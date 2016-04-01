Select libraries offering DASH for the CASH investor education contest

Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions as well as the Investor Protection Institute have jointly launched the investor education and protection program, "DASH for the the STASH."

The investor education contest is offered at select public libraries and community college libraries in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The contest started on March 15 and will run through May 15.

One statewide winner will receive a $1,000 prize to open or add to a retirement investment account for 2016.

All locations can be found by click here.

At one of the participating locations, participants will find a set of four investor education topic posters along with one rules poster. Each poster is to be read and then the quiz question for each poster is to be answered.

The poster's will have QR codes on them, so the best way to complete the quiz is by having a QR code scanner. The quiz can be completed on a computer using the web link provided if that method is preferred.

To be eligible to win the $1,000 participants must complete all four quiz questions correctly.

Posters cover topics such as: finding financial advisers, avoiding fraud, understanding investment fees and building a nest egg.

For more information about DASH for the STASH rules, you can click here.

