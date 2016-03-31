18th annual Taste of Southern Illinois scheduled for 4/3

Billed as "the best food event of the year," the 18th annual Taste of Southern Illinois is set for Sunday afternoon, April 3, in Harrisburg.

The event serves up signature offerings from 17th Street Bar and Grill, Alto Vineyards, Flame Bar and Grill, Harrah's Metropolis, Johnson's Southern Style Barbeque, Koemer Distributors, Kokopelli, Mackie's Pizza, Marion Red Lobster, Panera Bread, Peking Palace, Pepsi MidAmerica, Rare Chophouse,The Red Onion,Tequila's Mexican Restaurant, Von Jakob, and Wooded Hills Bar and Grill.

Head to the Bonan Business Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the event. Entertainment will be provided by The Penguins.

Proceeds from this year will support the Fowler Bonan Foundation's "Clothes for Kids" of southern Illinois. Last year the organization helped more than 600 children.

Tickets are $30 a person or $40 at the door. Advance purchase is recommended.

More information can be found at www.TheTasteof SI.org.

