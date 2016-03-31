Wappapello Woodlands Expo to be held April 2

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be kicking off Wappapello Lake's 75th anniversary with the Wappapello Woodlands Expo.

The event will take place April 2 at the Redman Creek Recreation Area and will showcase the history of the timber industry, past and present, in southeast Missouri.

A Timber Sports Conclave will be taking place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will feature 12 events including single and double crosscuts, underhand chopping, standing chop, various chainsaw speed cuts, hot saw speed classes, and axe throwing events throughout the day.

In addition, there will be a winner-take-all lottery standing log Accuracy Fell event.

The competition is open to all area competitors who register by contacting Park Rangers Jennifer Morse or Eric Limanen at (573) 222-8562.

You can also register the day of the event. Vendor and craftsman booths will open at 8 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.