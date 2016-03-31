Wrong-way driver causes deadly 6 vehicle crash in New Madrid Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wrong-way driver causes deadly 6 vehicle crash in New Madrid Co.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Marston, Missouri man was killed after driving the wrong way down Interstate 55 and crashing into several other vehicles on Thursday, March 31.

The crash happened around 6:12 p.m. when 67-year-old Dennis Tittle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55.

According to highway patrol, Tittle crashed into five other cars. He died at the scene of the crash, according to the New Madrid County Coroner.

Five other people were injured in the crash.

The highway patrol reports a 52-year-old woman from Gosnell, Ark., driving a 2002 Lincoln LS, had moderate injuries. Her 43-year-old passenger, also of Gosnell, had moderate injuries.

A 68-year-old man from Omaha, Neb., was driving a 2015 Infinity Q50. According to highway patrol, he had moderate injuries. His passenger, a 67-year-old woman, also of Omaha, was seriously injured.

According to highway patrol, a 56-year-old St. Louis man was moderately injured. He was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry.

The driver of a sixth vehicle, a 2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer, was not injured.

There was also no injuries on a tour bus traveling from Mexico.

Both northbound lanes were shutdown because of the crash.

Drivers had reportedly been stalled on the scene for at least three hours, from the Marston exit to the scene of the crash, while crews cleaned up.

The Major Crash unit was activated for technical investigation.

