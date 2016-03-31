City of Senath hopes grocery store will bring revenue

The city of Senath, Missouri is trying to bring in more revenue by building a new grocery store.

While not yet finalized, the store could possibly be a Food Giant.

Years ago, the only grocery store in town burned down; leaving people to have to take their money elsewhere to get their food.

The mayor said not having a grocery store like they used to is hard.

The locals, especially, are excited about the new business.

"We need a grocery store here," said Mayor Joe Lane. "A lot of elderly have trouble getting to these places, and so it will help them, it will help the city, it will get more revenue off of it; and the more things we have here, the more people will come."

"I'll go everyday, I'm sure," Subway manager Kim Malone said. "I'll get my groceries and head home. It will just be really convenient."

There are also plans for a possible new restaurant in town and a new head start, which would bring about 30 additional jobs to the area.

