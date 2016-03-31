Bikes on the Greenway Event in Paducah, KY

On Sunday, May 1, Paducah Parks and Services and Bike World will have a bike event at the Greenway Trail entrance at Noble Park near the skatepark.

This is a free event from 1 to 2 p.m.

For more information contact Tomasallo at 270-444-8508 or BikeWorld at 270-442-0751.

