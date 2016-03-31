Bikes on the Greenway Event in Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bikes on the Greenway Event in Paducah, KY

Written by Conrad Dean, Content Specialist
On Sunday, May 1, Paducah Parks and Services and Bike World will have a bike event at the Greenway Trail entrance at Noble Park near the skatepark.

This is a free event from 1 to 2 p.m.

For more information contact Tomasallo at 270-444-8508 or BikeWorld at 270-442-0751. 

