Cape Girardeau's 2016 Neighborhood Street Repair to begin in April

Beginning on April 4, numerous streets in Cape Girardeau will be undergoing repair work as part of the 2016 Neighborhood Street Repair.

The first street that will be affected is Patriot Drive.

Each street will be worked on one lane at a time, allowing traffic to travel in the opposite lane of each street during work times.

Other streets to be repaired during the project in Cape Girardeau include, but are not limited to, sections of Magnolia Avenue, Good Hope Street, South West End Boulevard and Cypress Court.

The project is expected to last until this December, as long as weather permits.

Drivers are asked to heed work zones and to consider alternate routes once the project is underway.

More information, such as other streets scheduled to undergo repairs, can be found by calling the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at 573-339-6351.

