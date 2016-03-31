Contractor tapped to make 'imminent safety' repairs to Cairo public housing complex

Necessary repairs are coming soon to a multi-level apartment complex in Cairo, Illinois.

The Alexander County Housing Authority Board voted on Wednesday to award a $380,000 contract to Marion, Illinois company Evrard-Strang Construction, Inc. to make exterior concrete repairs to the Connell Smith Apartment Complex on Ohio Street in Cairo.

Spokesman Brian Sullivan out of Housing and Urban Development's Washington, D.C. office said the concrete repairs were deemed to be an "imminent safety" concern.

HUD took over operation of the Alexander County Housing Authority in February following a number of federal investigations into unlawful spending and accumulating problems including deteriorating conditions, insect and rodent infestations as well as safety concerns.

Contractors with Evrard-Strang said crews will need warm weather to do the concrete work, and plan to start the project as soon as the contract documents are finalized.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.