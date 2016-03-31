Department of Labor approves petition providing benefits for laid-off Noranda workers

The state of Missouri started taking applications from Noranda employees to help them cover expenses, but some employees will slip through the cracks.

The state of Missouri started taking applications from Noranda employees to help them cover expenses, but some employees will slip through the cracks.

Former Noranda employees who were laid off may now be eligible for Missouri benefits - even if they live out of state.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development, Division of Workforce Development announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Labor has been approved for a Trade Adjustment Assistance petition to assist the nearly 850 workers impacted by the closure of the Noranda Aluminum, Inc., facility in New Madrid, Missouri.

The approval means impacted workers can access DOL’s Trade Adjustment Assistance Program, which includes benefits such as job search assistance, training, tax credit for health care premiums, monetary benefits, relocation assistance and other support services.

Laid-off workers can individually apply for TAA benefits at their local Missouri Jobs Center.

In addition to TAA benefits, other services are available to out-of-state workers through the Missouri Jobs Center, such as job search assistance and access to training.

In addition to the TAA Program, DED, along with partnering agencies, is deploying a number of crucial resources including funds to offset utilities, housing, job placement and training and tuition for workers, as well as incentivizing other area businesses to hire affected workers by offsetting the cost to onboard and train new employees through On-the-Job Training.

DWD has held nearly a dozen resource meetings and job fairs this year to provide affected workers with Missouri Jobs Center services, current labor market information and assistance with filing for Unemployment Insurance.

We'll continue following this and keep you updated when more information is released.

To apply and learn more about any of these services, please visit the local Missouri Jobs Center. To find a local Missouri Jobs Center, visit jobs.mo.gov.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.