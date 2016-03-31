Woman, child injured in single-car crash in McCracken Co.

A woman and her son were injured Thursday after the car they were in slid off the road and overturned.

At approx. 9:10 a.m., McCracken County deputies were dispatched with Lone Oak FD and Mercy Regional Ambulance to South Friendship Road just North of Trailee Drive for a single vehicle collision with injuries.

Investigation concluded Jackie Metcalf, 23, of Paducah had just turned onto South Friendship Road from Trailee Drive when the car she was driving began to skid on the wet pavement.

The vehicle slide off the roadway and overturned into a 15-foot deep ditch.

Mercy Ambulance transported Metcalf to Lourdes for a non-incapacitating injury.

Metcalf’s 18-month-old son, Jaxon Fults, was also taken to Lourdes by private vehicle to be checked.

The adult passenger Johnny Fults, 23, declined medical treatment.

This area of South Friendship Road was reduced to one lane for around 30 minutes while the vehicle was removed from the ditch by Speedy’s wrecker service.

