Redhawks baseball team looks to stay hot

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team is a perfect 9-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Despite the perfect start, the Redhawks sit in a tie for first place with Jacksonville State.

SEMO will look to improve on the perfect start hosting 2-7 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Cape Girardeau.

The Redhawks will begin a three game series on Friday, April 1.

Senior lefthander Joey Lucchesi leads the Redhawks with a 3-0 record and era of 1.99 in OVC play.

