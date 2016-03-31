Redhawks baseball team looks to stay hot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team is a perfect 9-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Despite the perfect start, the Redhawks sit in a tie for first place with Jacksonville State. 

SEMO will look to improve on the perfect start hosting 2-7 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Cape Girardeau.

The Redhawks will begin a three game series on Friday, April 1.

Senior lefthander Joey Lucchesi leads the Redhawks with a 3-0 record and era of 1.99 in OVC play.

