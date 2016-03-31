Redhawks baseball team looks to stay hot

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team is a perfect 9-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
Despite the perfect start, the Redhawks sit in a tie for first place with Jacksonville State.
SEMO will look to improve on the perfect start hosting 2-7 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Cape Girardeau.
The Redhawks will begin a three game series on Friday, April 1.
Senior lefthander Joey Lucchesi leads the Redhawks with a 3-0 record and era of 1.99 in OVC play.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.