40 jobs headed to Marshall Co. with new American Stave plant

American Stave Co. is building its second Kentucky mill location in with a new plant in Benton.

The $12 million project is expected to create more than 40 full-time positions and provide the company with additional production capacity and flexibility. American Stave produces barrel staves for the bourbon and whiskey industries.

“After opening its first Kentucky mill just last year, American Stave Company’s decision to locate a second one so quickly speaks to both the global demand for bourbon and the company’s ability to turn market knowledge into action," Gov. Matt Bevin said in a press release. "American Stave’s Morehead Wood Products operation quickly found success, and I expect much of the same for the new Marshall County facility. As a signature industry, Kentucky embraces with open arms any business looking to build on the growing momentum of the bourbon industry.”

Work on the site is expected to start on the 48 acres in Marshall County shortly with construction to begin this fall.

The 20,000 to 40,000 square foot facility will open by July 2017.

The Morehead mill supplies, as will the new Marshall County mill, the company’s cooperages in Lebanon, Ky. and Missouri. The new stave mill will increase the number of barrels the cooperages craft each year. The company’s previous sourcing of white oak logs from Marshall County factored into its decision to select the site.

“This new stave mill will be an important addition, allowing us to further augment our supply of high-quality American white oak. As we continue building for today and tomorrow, we are honoring our heritage, and most importantly, our customers. Our company has been supplying the wine and spirits industry since our inception in 1912, first as a domestic supplier of staves, and today as a cooperage company crafting a wide range of barrels and oak products. We remain committed to any investments that benefit our customers and support the industry as a whole.”

American Stave, based in Lebanon, Mo., is a subsidiary and primary domestic producer for the family-owned Independent Stave Co., which T.W. Boswell founded in 1912.

For its first 40 years, Independent Stave supplied white oak heading and staves to cooperages before expanding into the bourbon barrel industry.

The company owns six stave mills in total, one in northeastern France and five American Stave mills, that include the Morehead facility, two in Missouri, one in Indiana and one in Ohio. The mills supply about 20 countries across the globe.

The company purchased the Kentucky cooperage in 1983, which currently employs 400 people.

