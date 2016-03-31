ISP to hold roadside checks in Massac Co.

Members of the Illinois State Police are giving drivers fair warning.

They have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to impaired driving.

That's why ISP, District 22, will conduct a Roadside Safety Check in Massac County during the month of April.

Actual dates for the checkpoints are not available, but ISP will be looking for drivers who are under the influence, who drive in an unsafe manner or who drive with a revoked or suspended license, among other violations.

ISP says alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes.

For more information, contact ISP at www.isp.state.il.us or 1-800-2553323.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.