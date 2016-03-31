SIC to hold job fair

Whether you need a summer job or long-term employment, Southeastern Illinois College is trying to help.

SIC will hold its annual job fair coming up April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Harry L. Crisp Student Center.

Everyone is welcome to see what opportunities may be available for them. Thirty to forty vendors from a wide variety of areas and industries will be represented, like hospitals, nursing homes, technology and federal and state agencies.

Those attending should bring copies of their resume and dress to interview.

For more information, call Donna Hearn at 618-252-5400, ext. 3213.

