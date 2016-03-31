Deadline approaching for Access Missouri student financial aid program

The deadline for Missouri’s largest state student financial aid program is quickly approaching.

Students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 1 to be eligible for the Access Missouri Grant.

Access Missouri is the state’s only needs-based student financial aid program. Eligibility is based on a student’s expected family contribution (EFC) as determined by the FAFSA.

Families that have not filed their 2015 federal taxes can complete a FAFSA using estimated tax information. They will need to update their FAFSA once they have completed their taxes.

The Access Missouri Grant assists qualifying Missouri residents with costs at participating higher education institutions in Missouri.

Nearly 50,000 students will receive a grant for the 2015-2016 school year.

Annual award amounts are also based on students’ EFC and available funding. Maximum award amounts are established by state law and are $1,300 for students attending a public two-year school and $2,850 for students attending a public four-year, school, a private school or State Technical College of Missouri.

For more information about the Access Missouri Grant, including all eligibility requirements, click here.

